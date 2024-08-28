Girl Stabbed To Death While Fetching Water, Accused Held

Representational Image | File

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident occurred in Kavchha Faliya village of Alirajpur district, where a girl was brutally stabbed to death by a man while fetching water. The accused, a youth from the same village, has been arrested by the police.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused attacked the girl with a knife, stabbing her three to four times. The girl was rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Badi Khattali village in critical condition, but was later referred to Alirajpur, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police responded promptly to the incident, taking the body into custody and conducting a post-mortem examination. The body was then handed over to the family.

The accused, a resident of Kavchha Faliya village, is currently being interrogated by the police. The reason for the crime is not yet clear.

Community mourns

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community and the police are working to uncover the motives behind the brutal attack. The swift arrest of the accused is a relief, but the incident serves as a grim reminder of the need for increased safety measures in rural areas.