 Famous Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Satyawart Kadian Offer Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Indian wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Satyawart Kadian visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple and offered their prayers on Friday. The worship was conducted peacefully by priest Shailendra Sharma.

During their interaction with the media, they shared their accomplishments. Sakshi Malik told that, she has won several medals, including a bronze medal in 2016 Olympic, and has been honored with the Rajiv Gandhi Dhyanchand Khel Ratna award.

Sakshi Malik is a former Indian freestyle wrestler who made history at the 2016 Summer Olympics by winning a bronze medal in the 58 kg category. She became the first Indian female wrestler to achieve this feat at the Olympics.

Malik garnered attention once again in 2023, when she, along with other famous wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, led a protest against ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The top wrestlers accused Singh of sexual harassment against women players.

When asked about their future plans, Sakshi said, "Our future plan is to teach what we have learned to our children and help them progress." She said "humara khud ka khada hai, usiko aage badhaenge"

Sakshi's message to all women...

Sakshi also shared an empowering message for the women of India. Speaking to media, she said "I want to tell women that they are not less than anyone. Women can do all the work that men can do."

Satyawart Kadian first represented India at the inaugural 2010 Youth Olympics, where he won a bronze medal in the boys' freestyle 100 kg category.

