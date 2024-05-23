 Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple's Priest Panel President Ashok Sharma Passes Away At 63
Members of the Mahakal Temple Priest Committee described Pandit Ashok Sharma as a friendly and cheerful person.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 63-year-old President of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Priest Committee Ashok Sharma, passed away on Thursday. He left his home in Gudri to visit the Mahakal Temple, but upon arriving, he suddenly fell ill. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Sharma had been suffering from heart disease and had undergone bypass surgery a year ago. He had been feeling unwell for the past few days.

Members of the Mahakal Temple Priest Committee described Pandit Ashok Sharma as a friendly and cheerful person. He has left behind his wife, a son, and a daughter. Sharma was actively involved in the development of the temple and in improving facilities for devotees.

Recently, he facilitated the establishment of a temple for Lord Chandramouleshwara at the Vedic Research Institute in Chintaman through one of his patrons. He was always committed to protecting the interests of the priests. Despite his poor health, he continued to visit the Mahakal Temple daily for worship.

Summer 2024

This summer season has brought intense heatwaves to the state, resulting in numerous fatalities. The rise in temperatures has made daily life unbearable for many residents. The severe heat has overwhelmed medical facilities, and authorities are urging people to stay indoors and stay hydrated.

