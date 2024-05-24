Indore: Workshop On “AI & Machine Learning” Held At DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on “Application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning” was organised by Devi Ahilya University Alumni Association (DUAA) in association with the university’s Central Placement Cell at School of Computer Science on Wednesday. The workshop was inaugurated by vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

DUAA president Dr Maya Ingle, DUAA steering committee members Dr Ashok Sharma, Dr Suresh Patidar, Dr Chandan Gupta, and executive committee member DR Anand Mishra were present. Impetus Technologies India Pvt Ltd Pathmakers like Richa Pathak, Palash Sharma, Harshit Patidar, and Samarth Tibdewal enlightened the participants by sharing their expertise.

Around 150 participants registered their presence in the workshop. Along with various techniques of machine learning, how to clean and prepare the data was also taught. Dr Shraddha Masih coordinated the programme whereas Dr Nitin Nagar proposed vote of thanks.

Students on tenterhooks as BCom 2nd year papers clash with CA-CS exams | Representational Pic

Students on tenterhooks as BCom 2nd year papers clash with CA-CS exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BCom second-year students of colleges affiliated to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya are at a crossroads as their exams are clashing with that of Chartered Account (CA) and Company Secretary (CS) exams. Finding themselves in a quandary, the students have submitted an application to DAVV requestingáforáchanges in the BCom exam timetable.

As of now, the university has not taken any decision. The university released the schedule of BCom 2nd year exams around ten days ago. The papers are to be held between May 27 and June 24. The students said that the Cost Accounts paper of BCom second year is to be held between 7 am to 10 am on June 7.

On the same day, the Corporate & Management-Account paper of CA-CS will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. Likewise, the paper of various vocational subjects of B Com is scheduled on June 20 whereas Foundation-1 (Accountancy) paper of CA-CS is also scheduled on the same day. The students argued that timings of BCom papers and CA-CS papers are such that they would not be able to take both exams.

In their application, the students requested the university to make necessary changes in the timetable of BCom exams so that they can take both exams. Assistant registrar (examinations) Dr Vishnu Mishra said that the university had received the application from the students. We will discuss the matter with vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain and will make her decision known to the students, he added.