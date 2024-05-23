MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC Begins Prep For Vote Counting Across State; CEO Anupam Rajan Inspects Strong Rooms

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results only 10 days away, the collectors of all 52 districts across Madhya Pradesh have swung into action. The counting teams are receiving training.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan is visiting the strong rooms in different Lok Sabha constituencies of the state for the inspection. On Thursday, the CEO visited the counting rooms, assembly-wise, and reviewed the preparations. Necessary guidelines have also been issued for inspecting the security arrangements and monitoring the strong rooms through CCTV. He took information about the counting table, the number of staff engaged in counting, security arrangements, the number of postal ballots, etc.

District election in-charges have also been directed to review preparations and submit reports to the CEO.

Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan is scheduled to reach Indore on Thursday to inspect the counting site in Indore. Apart from this, he inspected the counting places and strong rooms of Sehore and Dewas.

Rajan also reviewed the CCTV live display of the strong room for the representatives of the candidates in the counting venue premises and the arrangements for monitoring the strong room from the room itself. He said that the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections will start at 8 a.m. on June 4, 2024. He directed me to make arrangements to ensure that there is a continuous supply of electricity on the day of counting and that the counting work is not affected by any reason.

Earlier, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Kumar Kaul inspected the strong rooms and counting places set up in Narsinghpur and Mandla district headquarters. Joint Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Khatri has also visited some districts.

Apart from Joint Chief Electoral Officers Vivek Shrotriya and Tarun Rathi posted here, there are preparations to send Deputy Chief Electoral Officers to the districts by June 1.