Indore: Power Supply From 3 Feeders At Nehru Stadium On June 4

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company is making effective arrangements at the counting venues of the LokSabha elections. City superintending engineer Manoj Sharma said that there will be arrangements for power supply through three sources at the Nehru Stadium, the counting venue for Indore LokSabha seat.

There will be uninterrupted supply from 11 KV high pressure Jaora Compound feeder, Cantonment feeder and Residency feeder. Intensive patrolling of the said feeders is also being done by South City Division executive engineer DK Tiwari.

Sharma said that about 65 employees and officers will be deployed in the Nehru Stadium area on the counting day, June 4. Among the deployed lot will be10 electrical engineers. A temporary control room will also be built in which employees will remain deployed for 24 hours.

Reti Mandi RoB Expected To Be Completed By Winter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Both arms of the RoB being built at Reti Mandi Railway Crossing are expected to be completed by the end of this year. The PWD has completed the pillar erection work and now the slab placement work of the RoB has started. Compared to other rail overbridges or flyovers being built in the city, the work of Reti Mandi rail overbridge is going on at a very fast pace.

The work of this bridge was started in October last year before the Assembly elections. The state government is spending about Rs 25 crore on the construction of this 37-meter-wide two-arm bridge. After the construction of this bridge, only a few selected crossings will remain in the city, where there is no rail overbridge. These include Laxmibai Nagar Mal Godam Road and Banganga Railway Crossing (Indore Dewas Ujjain Railway Line).