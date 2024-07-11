 Dr Ambedkar Nagar To Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special Train To Run Thrice A Week; Ujjain-Chittorgarh Passenger Train Gets Stop At Badnagar Station
Extended Services for Dr Ambedkar Nagar to Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special Express

Updated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
Representational Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Adding to passenger convenience, the railway administration has approved a stop for the Ujjain to Chittorgarh passenger train at Badnagar Station, with an event being inaugurated by MP Anil Firojiya on July 11.

Train number 09331, Ujjain to Chittorgarh passenger, will arrive at Badnagar Station at 11:05 AM and depart at 11:07 AM. On the return journey, train number 09332, Chittorgarh to Ujjain passenger, will arrive at 8:40 PM and leave at 8:42 PM.

Similarly, the railway administration has extended the trips of train number 09321/09322, Dr Ambedkar Nagar to Mata Vaishno Devi Katra tri-weekly special express. Senior Public Relations Officer Pradeep Sharma stated that due to the extra rush of passengers during the Amarnath Yatra, the train trips have been extended.

Train number 09321, Dr Ambedkar Nagar to Mata Vaishno Devi Katra special, will run from Dr. Ambedkar Nagar every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday until July 31.

Train number 09322, Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Dr Ambedkar Nagar special, will run from Mata Vaishno Devi Katra every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday until August 1.

