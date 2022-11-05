Dewas: Increase awareness about sickle cell anaemia says Governor Mangubhai Patel

FP Photo

Dewas(Madhya Pradesh): State Governor Mangubhai Patel has called for raising awareness about sickle cell anaemia among Scheduled Tribes and the general public.

Governor Patel interacted with the public at the Sickle Cell Anaemia health camp at Punjapura in Dewas district to eradicate sickle cell anaemia, a genetic disease occurring in Scheduled Tribes.

He planted saplings in the girls hostel premises at Punjapura, met children at Anganwadi Centre and had a meal at the house of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiary Laxman Singh. He met the women of a self help group in village Barjhai.

Governor Patel called upon the people of the tribe in Punjapura to be aware about the disease and the youths of other sections of the society to spread the necessary awareness among the tribals to help them get rid of this disease.

Governor Patel said that awareness work is being done in 14 Scheduled Tribe dominated districts of the state. An amount of Rs 2.5 lakh each has been provided to the Red Cross Societies of the districts for treatment.

He said that in order to get rid of the disease, it is necessary that young men and the women should take the initiative to prevent the spread of this genetic disease in children by getting their blood tested before marriage and by not marrying if they find symptoms of the disease in both of them. Stay away from all kinds of intoxicants. Do your part in building a better future for children through education, he said.

Governor Patel interacted with the women and villagers of self-help groups in village Barjhai of Dewas. He appealed to the public to stay away from drugs. He told the women that the contribution of women in the happiness and prosperity of the family is invaluable. Build a better future for your children by educating them, he said.

Governor Patel directed the officers to ensure that 100 per cent benefits of public welfare schemes run by the government are provided to eligible persons. He also urged the public representatives to make people aware so that all eligible persons can take benefit of the schemes.

Gifts given to girls in hostel

Governor Patel met the girls at the Girls Hostel in Punjapura. He asked the girls general questions related to the Prime Minister of the country, the Chief Minister and the Governor of the state. Gifts were given to the girls for giving correct answers. He planted a mango tree in the hostel premises and expected everyone to do the plantation.

Governor Patel showed his affection for the little children at the Anganwadi Centre. He instructed the Anganwadi workers to keep the children in the centre with love and affection like a mother. Patel gave instructions to the officers for proper investigation and treatment of the symptoms of leprosy in a girl child Khushbu. He also distributed Ladli Laxmi certificates to Harshita and Sakshi at the Anganwadi centre.

Governor has meal at PMAY beneficiary's house

Governor Patel went to the house of Laxman, son of Jotia, the beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, in Punjapura and had a meal there. Laxman expressed gratitude to Governor Patel for having the meal and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for providing accommodation.

