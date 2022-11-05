Dewas: Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurates Khategaon Government College building

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh (MP) higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav participated in the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed building of the government college and also took part in the Yuva Samvad programme in Khategaon. On the arrival of Yadav, students welcomed him by showering flowers on him, later he inaugurated the programme after garlanding Goddess Saraswati idol.

Addressing the event, Yadav said that the birth of a student takes place in a school and school. He added this new building will help the students in studying better. Also, the government has come up with various schemes for helping minority students in completing their education. The state has also got rid of the language barrier from courses like medical and engineering which can now be studied in their mother tongue.

Similarly, Khategaon MLA Ashish Sharma said that studies were conducted in the old building of Khategaon College from 1987 to 2022. In the year 2022, this college has got a new building and campus worth rupees 1,237 lakh. Yadav also participated in the five-day Gopal Mahayagya programme, conducted at the Radha Madhav Ashram situated on the banks of Narmada river in village Nawada.