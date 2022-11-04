Indore: Public awareness programme on single-use plastic ban

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The pollution control board organised a public awareness programme on Friday to encourage people to follow the ban on single-use plastic. The PCB is organising a series of programmes in the next few days to mark the State Foundation Day. The PCB officials distributed pamphlets and stickers in the city to inform people about the ill effects of single-use plastic.

“Our 15 officers are divided into five teams to run the campaign effectively. The teams focus on educating people about environmental problems caused by single-use plastic by visiting various parts of the city. This campaign will continue for the next two days in the city,” said SN Dwivedi, regional officer of the pollution control board.

An environmental rally is planned on November 6 for public awareness on the same issue.

PCB officials said apart from single-use plastic, thermocol cutlery, plastic flags, earbuds, plastic sticks, packing used in ice cream, candies, balloons, wrapping film on sweet boxes and invitation cards, thermocol used in decoration are banned. The department is also appealing to people not to use single-use plastic.