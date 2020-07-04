DAVV gears up for formation of EC as Section 52 ends

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is gearing up for formation of executive council (EC) as Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam exhausted on June 23.
The university authorities have decided names to be recommended to Raj Bhawan for nomination in EC.
The university has decided 10 names which it would recommended to the Chancellor for appointment in executive council. Tech names are from academic background in the EC and rest from other background.
Four members each deans and principals of affiliated and two professors from UTD.
According to information, the names of principals decided for EC are Suresh Silawat, Sudha Silawat, Mangal Mishra, and Vandana Agnihotri whereas dean names included Pratima Sen, Kamakshi Agnihotri, Rajesh Sharma and Ratnesh Gupta.
Professors’ names included Rekha Gadre and Bhumesh Gupta.
Citing irregularities and mismanagement, State government on June 24 clamped Section 52 which led to ouster of the then vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad and disbanding of executive council comprising 16 members.
In place of Dhakad, Jiwaji University faculty Prof Renu Jain was appointed as VC. Recently, the state government sent file to Raj Bhawan for lifting Section 52 which paved way for appointment of new VC and formation of new EC.
As the Raj Bhawan could not meet the deadline, it gave extension to Jain and started process for appointment of new VC. Now, it would have to initiate process for forming EC also.
“We have decided names to be recommended to the Chancellor for appointment in EC. The names will be sent to the Raj Bhawan after scrutiny work is over,” a senior DAVV office said.
