DAVV gears up for formation of EC as Section 52 ends

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is gearing up for formation of executive council (EC) as Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam exhausted on June 23.

The university authorities have decided names to be recommended to Raj Bhawan for nomination in EC.

The university has decided 10 names which it would recommended to the Chancellor for appointment in executive council. Tech names are from academic background in the EC and rest from other background.

Four members each deans and principals of affiliated and two professors from UTD.

According to information, the names of principals decided for EC are Suresh Silawat, Sudha Silawat, Mangal Mishra, and Vandana Agnihotri whereas dean names included Pratima Sen, Kamakshi Agnihotri, Rajesh Sharma and Ratnesh Gupta.