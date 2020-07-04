Bhopal: Migrant workers become atma nirbhar, seek self employment

Rajpal Dangi was working as a supervisor in a chemical factory in Gujarat before he returned to his native place Berasia in Bhopal district following the lockdown. Things have eased out but Dangi wants to start something of his own instead of migrating to Gujarat again for employment.

About 10% of migrant labourers that have returned after nationwide lockdown want to become self-reliant and seek self employment rather than migrating again to earn livelihood at far off places. "It may be an unprecedented situation but the pain we have gone through has taught us that our own village is the best place," said Dangi.

There are more than 82,000 people like Rajpal Dangi in the state who have faced adverse circumstances like travelling on foot etc to reach village but now want to start something of their own at their native place.

The government figures indicate that 7,30,311 migrant labourers returned to Madhya Pradesh from other states due to lockdown. The state labour department launched a Rozgar Setu portal for registration of migrant labourers and to provide them employment. The labour department also conducted skill mapping of the labourers so that they get appropriate employment.

The department also kept a category where workers mentioned their priority if they want to be self employed. In all, 82,338 workers across the state registered in this category and have demanded loan for self employment.

More than one lakh workers have asked for loan up to Rs 50,000 whereas 10,379 migrant workers had asked for loan up to Rs 1 lakh. There are 6,333 workers who have demanded help of Rs 2 lakh and 5,157 people who want to start their business with more than Rs 2 lakh.

Labour department additional chief secretary Rajesh Rajora said department will act as facilitator for workers who seek self employment and want to become self-reliant.