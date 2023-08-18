DAVV Counseling Updates: All Quota Seats Full In BALLB, MBA-MS & 6 Other Courses | FILE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All reserved for candidates belonging to SC/ST and OBC categories got filled on the very first day of CUET counselling for admission to undergraduate courses offered by DAVV teaching departments.

“All quota seats in BALLB, MBA (Management Science), BCoM (Hons), MBA (e-Commerce), MBA (Foreign Trade), BA (Economics), MBA (Tourism) and BCom (Plain) got filled on Day 1 of the counselling,” said DAVV media coordinator Chandan Gupta.

On Day 1 of counselling, the university had invited ST Open category students up to AIR-133, ST Open category students up to AIR-285, OBC Open category students up to AIR-450 and EWS category students up to AIR-180.

The counselling was held at in the jam-packed auditorium. Many students had reached the university with their parents.

“We carried out counselling process in a transparent manner. Students were allotted on the basis of their scores in CUET-UG exam,” said Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja, CUET chairman at DAVV.

While unreserved category students up to AIR-1100 have been called for counselling on Friday, the university invited UR students from AIR-1101 to AIR-2000.

Meanwhile, the university also declared merit list of CUET-PG counselling for August 23 and 24.