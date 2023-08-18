 Bhopal: Congress Reiterates Allegation Of 50 Cut Rule
The former chief minister Kamal Nath and former Union minister Arun Yadav tweeted the letter raising corruption charges on the State government.

Friday, August 18, 2023
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress on Thursday reiterated its allegation against the State government of being 50 percent cut rule as a letter surfaced on social media, written by an engineer working as sub-contractor. The former chief minister Kamal Nath and former Union minister Arun Yadav tweeted the letter raising corruption charges on the State government.

The Congress State media president K K Mishra took the press conference and raised the allegations once again on the State government. Engineer, working as sub-contractor for cow sheds had written a letter to the chief justice of MP High Court and have made complaint about the commission demanded to get the amount, said Congress media president K K Mishra to media persons here on Thursday.

article-image
