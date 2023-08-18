Bhopal: Congress Reiterates Allegation Of 50 Cut Rule

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress on Thursday reiterated its allegation against the State government of being 50 percent cut rule as a letter surfaced on social media, written by an engineer working as sub-contractor. The former chief minister Kamal Nath and former Union minister Arun Yadav tweeted the letter raising corruption charges on the State government.

The Congress State media president K K Mishra took the press conference and raised the allegations once again on the State government. Engineer, working as sub-contractor for cow sheds had written a letter to the chief justice of MP High Court and have made complaint about the commission demanded to get the amount, said Congress media president K K Mishra to media persons here on Thursday.