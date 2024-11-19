 Dargah Or Baba's Tomb? Hindu & Muslim Groups Pelt Stones At Each Other Over Platform-Like Religious Site In MP's Burhanpur
Dargah Or Baba's Tomb? Hindu & Muslim Groups Pelt Stones At Each Other Over Platform-Like Religious Site In MP's Burhanpur

The violence broke out during a reconciliation meeting called by the administration to resolve the dispute.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 02:26 PM IST
article-image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): People belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities came face-to-face over a 'platform' that both claimed to be their religious site in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur on Monday. Four people were injured in the incident. A heavy police force was deployed to bring the situation under control.

The incident occurred in Biroda village of Burhanpur district, over a platform-like religious site that Muslims claimed to be 'Dargah' and Hindus believed to be the tomb of Navnath Baba.

article-image

Recently, the platform was painted saffron, which led the Muslim community to file a complaint during a public hearing. In response, the administration arranged a meeting in the village, overseen by the Naib Tehsildar, to mediate between the two sides.

article-image

Meeting turns violent

However, the meeting turned violent, with members of both groups pelting stones at each other. Four people, including a woman, were injured and taken to the district hospital for treatment. The situation caused panic in the village, but police forces quickly intervened to bring the situation under control.

ASP Antar Singh Kanesh stated that the meeting aimed to resolve the ongoing dispute as both communities had been urging the administration to intervene.

Despite efforts to mediate, the disagreement escalated into a violent confrontation. Heavy police deployment remains in the area, and authorities are working to identify those responsible. Strict action has been promised against the offenders.

