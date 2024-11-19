Watch Video: Dozens Of Muslim Shopkeepers Forced To Vacate Stalls At Swadeshi Fair In MP's Damoh

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A few video clips surfaced on social media, showing dozens of Muslim shopkeepers packing up their stock at a fair in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh. They alleged that the fair committee Swadeshi Jagran Manch has asked them to vacate their shops a week before the carnival concludes.

Around 20-25 shopkeepers, including some from Kashmir, had set up their shops in the Damoh fair and submitted the full amount for booking their space. Only three days into operation, they were told to vacate without a clear reason.

Amusingly, the poster put up at the entrance of the fair, advocated ideas of equality among all sections of the society.

Watch what shopkeeper faced :-

The fair is known for bringing traders and visitors from across the state. The affected shopkeepers said they followed all the rules and paid the fees, but were still forced to leave.

The fair’s poster highlighted values of equality and living together without discrimination. It stated, “Fostering a sense of equality among all sections of society and living together without discrimination.”

Many people who attended the fair have criticised the removal of the shopkeepers, saying it goes against the idea of fairness and unity. The shopkeepers are now left with financial losses and no answers about why they were removed.

Damoh Collector says...

The fair organisers and local officials have not commented on the incident, leaving the matter unresolved.

Damoh Collector Sudhir Kumar Kochar stated, "This event is organised by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch. It is within their rights to decide who can participate and who cannot."

However, to address the concerns, he added, "I have instructed officials to carefully investigate the matter and examine all the details. Based on the findings, we will consider taking appropriate action if needed."