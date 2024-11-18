 Bhopal: Girlfriend Creates Ruckus At BJYM Leader’s Engagement, Files Rape Complaint
BJP leader resigns from post. The girlfriend filed a complaint of rape, issuing threats and hurling caste-related abuses at her against Bhupendra at the police station.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 10:50 PM IST
Bhopal: Girlfriend Creates Ruckus At BJYM Leader’s Engagement, Files Rape Complaint | Representtative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There was a drama of sort at the engament function of Balaghat district Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Bhupendra Sohagpure. When the ceremony was on, Bhupendra’s girlfriend created a ruckus. Afterwards, she filed a complaint of rape, issuing threats and hurling caste-related abuses at her against Bhupendra at the police station.

As a result, the main wedding ceremony which was to be held on Monday was cancelled. After the case was lodged, the BJP asked him to resign from the post of BJYM district unit president. Now, the accused is on the run. The woman who lodged complaint is reportedly teaching in a government school.

The woman said Bhupendra was studying with her in a B Ed college when he had befriended her. She alleged that Bhupendra had physical relations with her in the name of marriage, but afterwards, he reneged on his promise of tying the knot with her in February this year. When she filed a complaint at the police station, Bhupendra threatened her with dire consequences.

According to the woman, when she came to know about Bhupendra’s wedding she filed a complaint at the police station. The police said they had initiated inquiring into the complaint and would take action after the probe.

Chairman of Congress media committee Mukesh Nayak said the BJP leader had violated an SC woman in the name of marrying her. Nayak wanted to know what was happening in the state. On the other hand, the BJP said the police were taking action, but the Congress was trying to make it into a caste-related issue.

