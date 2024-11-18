Madhya Pradesh Board To Enforce Stringent Measures To Prevent Paper Leaks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is implementing stringent measures to prevent incidents like question paper leaks, with strict actions planned against those found guilty of misconduct.

As part of the new measures, any exam staff, including the center in charge, assistant center in charge, and supervisors, found in possession of mobile phones at exam centers will face legal consequences. A case will be registered against them in police station. To enforce this, a proposed amendment to the Examination Act will be presented in winter session of the State Assembly starting from December 16.

The proposed amendment includes a provision for a 10-year prison sentence for carrying mobile phones inside exam centers. This amendment is based on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, recently issued by the Central government. Two years ago, in response to incidents of question paper leaks, the MPBSE’s executive committee proposed a 10-year jail term and a fine of Rs 10 lakh for offenders.

Currently, under the Madhya Pradesh Recognized Examinations Act, 1937, Section 3(D) prescribes a three-year jail term and a fine of Rs 5,000 for using or facilitating unfair means during exams. MPBSE exams are governed under this act.

Following the release of the new 2024 rules by the Central government, an amendment proposal has been prepared. To ensure compliance, metal boxes will be placed outside exam centers for the staff to deposit their phones. Instead of mobile phones, alternative communication methods have been arranged for notifying MPBSE and monitoring exams.

These include the use of landline phones and an online portal for seamless information exchange between exam centers and the board via email. This will replace the previous offline process with a more efficient online system.

MPBSE Secretary KD Tripathi said that violating this mobile phone ban could result in up to 10 years of imprisonment and hefty fines. Additionally, such staff members will be barred from participating in future board exam duties.

Although mobile phones were previously banned inside exam centers, staff members often carried them while strict enforcement was applied only to students, he added. This year the MP Board has announced that the 10th and 12th board exams will start on February 25, 2025.