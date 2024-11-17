Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Of Ujjain Medical College On November 21

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will lay the foundation stone of Ujjain Medical College on November 21. This project will be prioritised to meet the requirements of Simhastha-2028. The college will provide high-quality tertiary-level healthcare services to patients in Ujjain and nearby districts.

The CM stated that strengthening and expanding healthcare services in Madhya Pradesh is the government’s highest priority. There were only five government medical colleges in the state until 2003, which have now increased to 17.

MBBS seats in the state have also grown from 720 to 2,575. Medical colleges are under construction in Sheopur, Singrauli, Mandla and Rajgarh, while additional colleges are being established in Chhatarpur, Damoh and Budhni through self-financing grants.

Furthermore, the process of opening medical colleges in 12 districts under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model is underway. The establishment of 20 new medical colleges will increase MBBS seats by more than 2k.

Medical college to come up on 14.97 acres of land

The medical college will be constructed on 14.97 acres of land, with a planned built-up area of 1,42,034 square metres. The total estimated cost is Rs 592.3 crore. It will have a teaching hospital with a capacity of 550 beds. It will have an initial intake of 100 MBBS students.