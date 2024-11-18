Bhopal: Cyber Cheats Expand Playbook; Couple Kept Under Digital House Arrest For Whole Night | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cyber fraudsters got a couple digitally arrested in their house in Kohefiza in the city on Sunday. According to the crime branch, private school owner Farukh Khan and his wife Maria Khan were digitally arrested in the name of illegal salmon smuggling. An FIR was registered in the cyber cell and further investigation is on.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime branch) Mukhtar Qureshi told Free Press on Monday that private school owner Farukh Khan received a phone call on Sunday night allegedly from DHL shipping company and fraudsters told them that a parcel had been booked in his name for Bangkok.

The fraudsters had couple’s Aadhaar card number, which they cited. They told Farukh Khan that his parcel contains tiger skins and nails, 12 fake passports and other illegal goods. The fraudsters threatened the couple with the dire consequences and told them to come to Delhi airport.

When Farukh refused, the fraudsters connected them to the fake Delhi cyber cell via Skype video call. The fraudsters set up a fake cyber cell and showed them a fake parcel. They also sought Farukh’s bank details and kept the him and his wife digitally arrested the whole night. Fraudsters warned them against calling anyone and asked them to stay connected with the video call.

On Monday morning, Farukh went to washroom, he checked on his other mobile phone in which he saw the news about digital arrest. Farukh smelt a rat and rushed to the district cyber crime police station disconnecting the fraudster’s call. Farukh again connected with the fraudsters inside the district cyber crime police station, where the fraudsters scolded him for disconnecting the video call and asked him to show his 360-degree view. When Farukh told them that he was in a real cyber cell office, the fraudsters snapped the call and blocked him.