Indore: Teen Boy Abducted, Stripped By Friend's Ex-Boyfriend | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old boy student was allegedly abducted, stripped in a pick-up vehicle and his video was recorded after luring him through a text message sent from a female friend’s account under the Lasudia police station limits.

The main accused, who is the girl’s ex-boyfriend, used her social media account to call the victim near Talawali Chanda Lake on October 21 where he abducted him in a pick-up vehicle along with his accomplices.

The victim was afraid after the incident and later told his ordeal to his parents, leading to a police complaint on Sunday. The police have arrested three accused, Aditya Jatwal, Sandeep Verma and Kunal Karjare, while their accomplice, Sandeep, remains at large.

The boy told police that he received a message from his female friend's account asking him to meet near Talawali Chanda Lake.

Upon reaching the place, the accused, in a pickup vehicle, forcibly abducted him. They stripped him and recorded a video. Later, two men dropped him near the lake and threatened to release the video if he told anyone about the incident. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of BNS.

Read Also Indore: Former SGSITS Director Professor Rakesh Saxena Passes Away

16-yr-old girl raped by accused

The 16-year-old girl whose account was used in the crime has also filed a separate case for rape. She alleged that Aditya Jatwal had previously forced her into a physical relationship under the pretext of marriage. When she distanced herself, Aditya threatened to defame her. The police registered a case for rape against the main accused under relevant sections of BNS and POCSO Act.