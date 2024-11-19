Indore: Former SGSITS Director Professor Rakesh Saxena Passes Away | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Professor Rakesh Saxena, former Director of SGSITS, passed away on Monday at Vishesh Jupiter Hospital due to illness. He was a two-time director of the government-aided engineering college. He took the college to new heights and promoted research.

Under his guidance, the college produced some of the best engineers in the city. He was amongst the renowned academicians of the city, yet very humble by nature.

He was recently diagnosed with Myasthenia gravis. His funeral procession will take place on November 19, at 12 pm. It will depart from his residence at 4 A, Slice 5, Scheme No. 78, Vijay Nagar, and proceed to Mukti Dham (behind Hotel Sayaji). Professor Saxena served as the Director of SGSITS for over eight years, during which he made significant contributions to the development of the institution's infrastructure and implemented numerous important initiatives.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 10 IPS Officers Among SPs Of 3 Districts Shifted

He was especially known for his role as the "Suggestion Master," always encouraging ideas for improvement and progress. The community prays for his soul to rest in peace and for his family to find strength in this time of immense loss.

Dr. Saxena completed his early education in Satna and earned his degree in Electrical Engineering from MITS Gwalior in 1984. He later pursued a Master of Engineering in Power Electronics from SGSITS Indore. As Director from 2016, Dr. Saxena’s vision led to the establishment of important facilities such as the Students’ Activity Centre, Café 91, and the CRCST centre, the first of its kind in Madhya Pradesh.