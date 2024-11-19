 Indore: Former SGSITS Director Professor Rakesh Saxena Passes Away
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Former SGSITS Director Professor Rakesh Saxena Passes Away

Indore: Former SGSITS Director Professor Rakesh Saxena Passes Away

Under his guidance, the college produced some of the best engineers in the city. He was amongst the renowned academicians of the city, yet very humble by nature.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 08:25 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Former SGSITS Director Professor Rakesh Saxena Passes Away | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Professor Rakesh Saxena, former Director of SGSITS, passed away on Monday at Vishesh Jupiter Hospital due to illness. He was a two-time director of the government-aided engineering college. He took the college to new heights and promoted research. 

Under his guidance, the college produced some of the best engineers in the city.  He was amongst the renowned academicians of the city, yet very humble by nature. 

He was recently diagnosed with Myasthenia gravis.   His funeral procession will take place on November 19, at 12 pm. It will depart from his residence at 4 A, Slice 5, Scheme No. 78, Vijay Nagar, and proceed to Mukti Dham (behind Hotel Sayaji). Professor Saxena served as the Director of SGSITS for over eight years, during which he made significant contributions to the development of the institution's infrastructure and implemented numerous important initiatives.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 10 IPS Officers Among SPs Of 3 Districts Shifted
article-image

He was especially known for his role as the "Suggestion Master," always encouraging ideas for improvement and progress. The community prays for his soul to rest in peace and for his family to find strength in this time of immense loss.

FPJ Shorts
US Detains Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Gangster Lawrence, In California Amid India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions
US Detains Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Gangster Lawrence, In California Amid India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions
Greece To Repay Chunk Of Bailout Debt Early & Touts Recovery Amid Anger Over Cost Of Living
Greece To Repay Chunk Of Bailout Debt Early & Touts Recovery Amid Anger Over Cost Of Living
'Disgusting Mentality Of BJP’s Ecosystem': Aaditya Thackeray Slams 'Waqf Board Claims Siddhivinayak Temple' Viral Post; Demands Stern Action
'Disgusting Mentality Of BJP’s Ecosystem': Aaditya Thackeray Slams 'Waqf Board Claims Siddhivinayak Temple' Viral Post; Demands Stern Action
Chhattisgarh: Waqf Board Mandates Prior Approval For Mosque For Taqreer
Chhattisgarh: Waqf Board Mandates Prior Approval For Mosque For Taqreer

Dr. Saxena completed his early education in Satna and earned his degree in Electrical Engineering from MITS Gwalior in 1984. He later pursued a Master of Engineering in Power Electronics from SGSITS Indore. As Director from 2016, Dr. Saxena’s vision led to the establishment of important facilities such as the Students’ Activity Centre, Café 91, and the CRCST centre, the first of its kind in Madhya Pradesh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Multi-Modal Integration Plan To Be Prepared For Metro Stations

Indore: Multi-Modal Integration Plan To Be Prepared For Metro Stations

In A First In Madhya Pradesh, Construction Of White-Topping Road Begins In Indore

In A First In Madhya Pradesh, Construction Of White-Topping Road Begins In Indore

Indore: 63 Structures Coming In Way Of Road Widening Project Razed

Indore: 63 Structures Coming In Way Of Road Widening Project Razed

Indore: DAVV Deploys Flying Squads To Assess Quality Of Education In Colleges

Indore: DAVV Deploys Flying Squads To Assess Quality Of Education In Colleges

Indore Updates: MGM College Returns Documents Of PG Student After HC Order; IMC To Go For One Lakh...

Indore Updates: MGM College Returns Documents Of PG Student After HC Order; IMC To Go For One Lakh...