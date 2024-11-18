Madhya Pradesh: 10 IPS Officers Among SPs Of 3 Districts Shifted | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State government on Monday transferred ten IPS officers, including superintendents of police (SPs) of three districts.

Inspector General of Narmadapuram division Irshad Wali was shifted as IG of Special Armed Forces (SAF).

Mithilesh Kumar Shukla, who was IG SAF in Gwalior, was transferred as IG of Narmadapuram.

IG of Gwalior Arvind Saxena was given additional charge of SAF, Gwalior. SP Chhindwara Manish Khatri was sent as SP of Singrauli.

Similarly, commandant of 23rd battalion of SAF in Chhindwara, Ramji Shrivastava, was sent as SP of Shahdol.

SP of Shahdol Kumar Prateek was transferred as commandant of 23rd battalion of SAF, Bhopal.

SP of Singrauli Nivedita Gupta was posted as commandant 8th battalion of SAF, Chhindwara.

Commandant of 23rd battalion of SAF in Bhopal, Ajay Pandey, was sent as SP of Chhindwara.

TK Vidyarthi, DIG Jabalpur, was sent as DIG to the police headquarters, Bhopal, and Atul Singh was shifted as DIG of Jabalpur.

ADG Meenakshi Verma of the police headquarters was handed over community policing and RTI departments.

OSD of Chief Minister Rakesh Gupta was given the additional charge of ADG of SAF, police headquarters.

2 officers of state police services also shifted

The government transferred two officers of the state police services. AIG of the police headquarters Sandeep Bhuria was sent as ASP Narsinghpur, and Salil Sharma, acting SDOP, Khajuraho, was sent as assistant commandant of 9th SAF, Rewa.