Voting Is Biggest Right In Democracy, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Appeals To Voters Ahead Of November 20 Elections (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has appealed to voters to exercise their biggest right for upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, second phase of Jharkhand assembly elections and a few by-elections scheduled on November 20.

The election campaigning for the said elections is going to conclude on Monday evening. CM Yadav further mentioned that he would conduct four roadshows and rallies in Mumbai on the last day of campaigning.

#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "This is the last day to campaign for #MaharashtraElection2024, #JharkhandElection2024 and a few by-elections. I urge all voters to exercise their franchise. This is the biggest right in a democracy. I will conduct four… pic.twitter.com/1Xb24Q9pz1 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

Read Also MP Youth Jumps Into Canal To Give Diving Shot For Instagram Reel, Drowns

CM Yadav told ANI, "Today is the last day to campaign for Maharashtra assembly election, Jharkhand assembly polls and a few by-elections. I urge all voters to exercise their franchise. This is the biggest right in a democracy. I will conduct four roadshows and rallies in Mumbai today. I am confident that the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People will definitely get fame for it, and through our government, the image of the country is coming out before the world in a different way." He further emphasised that there was an atmosphere in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the country and appealed to people to join the saffron party.

"There is BJP's atmosphere in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and across the state. In such a situation, let's join the BJP and move forward," CM Yadav concluded.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Of Ujjain Medical College On November 21

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly elections are undergoing polling in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. In the first phase, voting was conducted peacefully in the 43 constituencies on November 13. While elections for the remaining 38 seats will take place on November 20.

The 288-member Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled to be held in one phase on November 20, with votes to be counted on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)