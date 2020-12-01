Daly College Elections: Opponents mulling debate on issues

Indore: The two opposing teams fighting for ODA (Old Dalian Association) seats in Daly College (DC) Board of Governors (BOG) are considering holding a Debate-Discussion session for sharing their take on various issues about the school.

To allow an open platform for the discussions about DC, the proposition was accepted by both the teams.

The open debate discussing various issues regarding DC is likely to be held next week.

The debate will be organised as a virtual meeting or on a social media platform. The two teams have different viewpoints about the conduct of the meeting.

The debate was proposed by the Team Impact Panel. Team Impact consists of Sandeep Parikh (1979 batch) and Dr Divya Gupta (1982 batch).

The duo also wants to ensure that the debate is telecasted on social media or organised live to the public at large. Arguments of both the sides must be put up social media to reach all the ODA members, as per team Impact.