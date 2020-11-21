Indore: High Court asks Daly College administration to file details of staff salary

Indore: The Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Saturday ordered the Daly College administration to provide all details related to the salary and reimbursements given to the teachers since January 1, 2020.

Court has also asked the Principal of Daly College why action should not be initiated against him for willful disobedience of the order passed by the Court from time to time.

The court heard the public interest litigation on Friday and orders were released on Saturday.

In its order, the court stated, “The Principal of Daly College on his affidavit shall submit details of payment made to all employees whether they temporary, contractual, part-time or engaged in any manner with Daly College right from January 1, 2020 and the payments received by them every month i.e. total emoluments and emoluments paid by their institution shall be furnished to this Court. The Principal of Daly College shall also furnish details of all payment in respect of teachers and all staffs not covered under the above category month-wise.”

The Principal will also submit details about the total emoluments for which he and his wife are entitled and the amount received by them right from January 1, 2020 till date. The affidavit shall also include the details of the total corpus available with the institute, whether it is in the form of fixed deposit /investment / bank accounts.

The Principal, Daly College shall also file a separate reply as to why proceedings should not be initiated against him for willful disobedience of the order passed by this Court from time to time and also for not complying the order passed by Division Bench of this court.

Next hearing of the matter will take place on December 1.