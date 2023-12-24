Covid-Preparedness In Indore: Health Dept Decides To Restart Fever Clinics At All Health Centres | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid increasing cases of Covid-19, the health department has decided to restart the fever clinics at all the government health centres across the district with immediate effect.

Moreover, the department has also decided to start the facility of RTPCR sampling at all community health centres and civil hospitals. Chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said that some cases of Covid-19 were found in Indore as well as in the state.

“There is no situation of panic but we are starting the fever clinics and RTPCR sampling at all health centres in the district and increasing surveillance of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza like Illness (ILI),” Dr Saitya said.

He added that a separate OPD will be run for patients suffering from fever and their phone numbers and addresses would be recorded to take their continuous follow-ups.

“We have also directed the staff to send patients for RTPCR sampling to the health centres and to ensure sending their samples to the district officials which will be sent to MGM Medical College,” the CMHO added.

Meanwhile, IDSP nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said that fever clinics had played an important role in controlling the Covid-19 menace in 2020-2022. “People were being reported at the initial stage due to which it was easy to follow them up and isolate them,” he said.

Talking about the health conditions of the 38-year-old patient who had returned from Maldives and was found positive on December 18, Dr Malakar said that the patient is recovering well in home isolation and will be discharged in a couple of days.

AIOCD re-elects Shinde and Singhal

J S Shinde and Rajiv Singhal have been unanimously re-elected as president and general secretary of All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists during its tri-annual general meeting held recently.

The main agenda of the meeting was the election for the next term, where Jagannath Shinde and Rajiv Singhal secured their positions.

Zonal vice presidents and joint secretaries were also elected, but the treasurer's post remains vacant. Sandeep Nangia was appointed as organising secretary, AK Jeevanh as deputy organising secretary, and Jaswant Singh Patel was appointed as PRO.