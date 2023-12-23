MP: Body Of 8-Year-Old Boy Recovered From Farm Police Form Teams To Track Suspects Behind The Gruesome Crime | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A day after police recovered the body of an eight-year-old boy on the outskirts of Manikera village in the tribal-dominated Jhirniya area of Khargone district, superintendent of police Dharamveer Yadav formed three special teams to trace the accused behind the gruesome crime.

On Friday afternoon, the body of eight-year-old child Ajay was found in the bushes barely 300 metres from Jiraat Faliya, where he came to attend a marriage function along with his elder sister. His father, Shantilal Barela, 35, said that Ajay went missing on Thursday night at around 11 pm.

Initially, his sister thought that he might return home as their home was a few distance away from the venue, and on the other hand, his parents thought that he was along with his sister.

However, parents came to know about Ajay going missing only after their daughter came home in the morning, but they did not find Ajay along with her. Immediately they started their search, and it ended barely 300 metres away, where they found the body around 12.40 pm.

The parents were devastated to discover that the body they found was indeed of Ajay. The authorities were immediately notified, and an investigation into his tragic death began. "When we started searching nearby, we saw a body lying upside down in the thick bushes close to Sampat Barela's farm.

Mother Kakali Bai saw this and called other members," the father said. Ajay was the only son. On getting the information, police reached the spot. For many years, Shantilal's family kept going to other states for labour, but he has been engaged in family farming for the last two years to ensure the future of his growing children.

Shantilal Barela said that his son was studying in Class III, and they don't have enmity with anyone. Went to the wedding with Rs 10 Devasted after losing his son, Shantilal Barela, a resident of Manikera village under the Chainpur police station limit, told the police that his 8-year-old son Ajay had gone to attend the marriage of Rewala Barela of Jiraat Falia with Rs 10 at around 11 pm on Thursday night along with his elder sister Pooja, 10.

Both of them kept dancing with other people for a long time. According to Pooja, Ajay was not seen after 11 pm. She thought he might have gone home. When she reached home in the morning, Ajay was not there.

The family thought that he must have slept in the wedding house after getting tired of dancing and singing. The family searched the wedding house till 8 am, but he was not seen anywhere.