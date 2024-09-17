 Court Dismisses Waqf Claim On Karbala Maidan Land In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreCourt Dismisses Waqf Claim On Karbala Maidan Land In Indore

Court Dismisses Waqf Claim On Karbala Maidan Land In Indore

A civil court had, in 2019, dismissed the corporation's plea seeking to stop illegal occupation of Karbala Maidan, against which a revision application was filed in the district court, he told reporters.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district court has declared that 6.7 acres of the Karbala Maidan grounds in Indore city is not a Waqf property but belongs to the municipal corporation.

The civic body has won a "historic legal battle" that was going on since 1979, said Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava.

A civil court had, in 2019, dismissed the corporation's plea seeking to stop illegal occupation of Karbala Maidan, against which a revision application was filed in the district court, he told reporters.

The Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board, Karbala Maidan Committee and others from the Muslim side were respondents, he said.

FPJ Shorts
'Believe In Zero Wastage': Bipasha Basu Crafts Quilt For Daughter Devi From Her Year 1 Old Outfits (VIDEO)
'Believe In Zero Wastage': Bipasha Basu Crafts Quilt For Daughter Devi From Her Year 1 Old Outfits (VIDEO)
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Close In Deep Red Despite 'Buy' Rating
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Close In Deep Red Despite 'Buy' Rating
Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024: 7,574 Bappa Idols Immersed Till 6 PM; Lalbaugcha Raja Procession To Reach Girgaon Amid Chants & Fervour (Videos)
Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024: 7,574 Bappa Idols Immersed Till 6 PM; Lalbaugcha Raja Procession To Reach Girgaon Amid Chants & Fervour (Videos)
'Waited For This All Day': Social Media Flooded With Memes As Italian PM Meloni Wishes PM Modi Happy Birthday, Posts Picture
'Waited For This All Day': Social Media Flooded With Memes As Italian PM Meloni Wishes PM Modi Happy Birthday, Posts Picture

"The respondents have failed to prove that the suit property is a waqf property," district judge Narsingh Baghel said in his judgment passed on September 13.

Read Also
Speeding BMW Car Hits Scooter In Indore, Kills 2 Women On Spot; Driver Says He Was Running Late For...
article-image

The municipal corporation had argued that as per the Indore Municipal Act of 1909, and Madhya India Municipality Act of 1917 -- which were in operation during the rule of the Holkars before Independence -- and the Municipal Act of 1956, the ownership of all open lands, barring government and private properties, is vested in the civic body.

The defendants submitted that the erstwhile Holkar rulers had earmarked the land for immersion of Tazias during Muharram, and a mosque also stands there.

Read Also
MP: Youth's Obscene Dance To 'Yahi Vali Lunga' In Front Of Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Statue Goes...
article-image

The Muslim community was in continuous possession of the land for nearly 200 years, they argued.

But the court accepted the municipal corporation's argument while holding that only a part of the land is being used for the last 150 years for immersion of Tazias.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Court Dismisses Waqf Claim On Karbala Maidan Land In Indore

Court Dismisses Waqf Claim On Karbala Maidan Land In Indore

President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Tight Security Arrangements In...

President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Tight Security Arrangements In...

MP Updates: Jabalpur Artist Honours PM Modi With Intricate Oil Painting; Indore Wins Best Local...

MP Updates: Jabalpur Artist Honours PM Modi With Intricate Oil Painting; Indore Wins Best Local...

Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief Announces Sewa Pakhwada On PM Narendra Modi's Birthday, Calls Him 'Messiah'...

Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief Announces Sewa Pakhwada On PM Narendra Modi's Birthday, Calls Him 'Messiah'...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Union Ministers Shivraj, Scindia Extend Wishes To PM Narendra Modi On...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Union Ministers Shivraj, Scindia Extend Wishes To PM Narendra Modi On...