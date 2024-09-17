Speeding BMW Car Hits Scooter In Indore, Kills 2 Women On Spot; Driver Says He Was Running Late For Friend’s Birthday Party

2 women died after speeding BMW car hits their scooter in Indore | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic case of hit and run has been reported in Indore, where a speeding BMW car rammed into a scooter on Saturday, killing two women on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Diksha Jadaun (25) and Lakshmi Tomar (24), both working at some private firms. The police have registered a case against the accused driver and arrested him.

According to information, Diksha and Laksmi were returning home after visiting a fair. The tragic accident occured near Khajrana area, when the speeding BMW car rammed into their scooter.

It was reported that the BMW car lost control before slamming into the women’s scooter. The accused, Gajendra Pratap Singh (28), worked at a BPO as customer service executive after hitting the scooter and ran away from the spot.

The onlookers were stunned by the tragic accident and informed police. The police reached the spot and sent the two critically injured women to the hospital where the hospital staff declared them dead.

Accused purchased 2nd-hand car from friend in Chandigarh

The police registered a case against the driver and arrested him. Upon investigations, the accused driver, Gajaendra revealed that he took the wrong side of the road at high speed since he was running late for a friend’s birthday party.

He mentioned that he wanted to reach the party on time as he had the cake with him resulting in the collision with the scooter.

Moreover, he purchased the second-hand luxury car from a friend in Chandigarh. He even didn’t transfer the registration and was driving it freely in Indore.

A few months ago, a similar accident was reported in Pune, where a youth lost control over his Porsche and rammed into a bike, killing a youth and his female friend on the spot. The accused driver was reported to be drunk and was returning from a bar.