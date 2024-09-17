Who Is Amanat Bansal? Know All About Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Soon-To-Be 'Badi Bahu'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently announced his son Kartikey Singh Chouhan's engagement to Amanat Bansal.

Their engagement ceremony is set to be held on October 17, 2024.

But, who is Amanat Bansal?

Amanat Bansal is the daughter of entrepreneur Anupam Bansal and Ruchita Bansal. Her father owns the famous Liberty Shoes Ltd., and her mother heads a home decor and gifting studio, 'Izhaar'.

Amanat has a brother, Aryan Bansal, and the duo share the birthday on August 19.

She has recently completed her M.Sc in Psychological Research from Oxford University in England.

The elated parents shared her convocation picture on Instagram.

Here's how proud mommy Ruchita and daddy Anupam congratulated their 'brilliant daughter':

"Amanat, my heart swells with pride knowing how hard you've worked to earn your MSc in Psychological Research from Oxford. Watching you achieve your dreams is the greatest joy a mother could have.



"Congratulations, my brilliant daughter!"

Shivraj's Badi Bahu is beauty with brains

Shivraj's soon-to-be badi bahu, Amanat, is a combination of beauty with brains. In December 2021, she was recognised as the NextGen Entrepreneur by Forbes India.

Her mother and biggest cheerleader, Ruchita, took to social media to express her happiness.

"Combined with optimistic thoughts and new opportunities, I am extremely proud to share my daughter's Amanat Bansal new success wave of being recognised as the NextGen Entrepreneur by Forbes India. Hearty congratulations and wish you all the streaks of good luck for your future."