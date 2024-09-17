 Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Elder Son Kartikey To Get Engaged With Amanat Bansal Next Month; Check Details
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Elder Son Kartikey To Get Engaged With Amanat Bansal Next Month; Check Details

Amanat Bansal is the daughter of Anupam R. Bansal, owner of Liberty Shoes Ltd.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Shivarj Singh Chouhan announced his elder son Kartikey Singh Chouhan's engagement scheduled for next month. Kartikey will exchange rings with Amanat Bansal on October 17.

The happy father took to social media to make the special announcement, "As a father, today is a very happy occasion for me. My wife Sadhana and I are extremely happy to share with you all the good news that my elder son Kartikeya will get engaged to Amanat Bansal, daughter of Mr. Anupam Bansal and Mrs. Ruchita Bansal.

"Kartikeya and Amanat's engagement ceremony will be held on October 17. Please bless both families by giving your best wishes and blessings to the children for their future lives.

Shivraj's younger son got engeged in May, 2024

A few months ago, Shivraj's younger son Kunal Singh Chouhan got engaged to Riddhi Jain in a close-knit ceremony held in Bhopal. Ridhi is the granddaughter of Bhopal's famous doctor, Inder Mal Jain.

Kunal and Ridhi were childhood friends and even studied together in college in the USA.

With both sons—Kartikey and Kunal—finding their life partners, it looks like the Chouhan family is now complete! The wedding dates of both the sons are awaited; however, it is likely they might tie the knot by the end of this year.

