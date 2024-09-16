 MP: Youth's Obscene Dance To 'Yahi Vali Lunga' In Front Of Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Statue Goes Viral, Booked
MP: Youth's Obscene Dance To 'Yahi Vali Lunga' In Front Of Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Statue Goes Viral, Booked

In the viral video, it shows the youth performing a dance on a Harayanvi song “yeah hi wali laungi, nahi manunga (I will take this, no matter what)”.

Aanchal Sood Updated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth performed obscene dance in front of Rani Kamlapati statue in Bhopal on Sunday. The whole scene was recorded in a video, which is circulating widely on social media.

In the viral video, it shows the youth performing a dance on a Haryanvi song “yahi wali lunga" (I will take only this, no matter what). He was pointing out towards the statue of Rani Kamlapati while dancing, and seemed happy about it. It seemed he got the video shot from someone known to him.

Watch the video below:

After the video went viral sparking outrage, the police held the accused and further investigations are underway. 

The video is said to be shot in front of the Rani Kamlapati statue located near Kamla Park, Lower Lake (Chhota Talab) in Bhopal.

The youth made the video of dancing in front of the statue on Sunday. After the video went viral on social media, BJP MP Alok Sharma submitted a memorandum to the police and demanded strict action against him. 

In his tweet on ‘X’, he wrote, “This is very objectionable.  Police Commissioner Shri Harinarayan Chari Mishra is requested to investigate who has made this video and take action against the culprit under NSA.”

He further wrote that such acts shouldn’t recur in society. "Acts like these are an insult for the entire society and even nation," he added.

Case registered

The police have registered a case under section 296 (Obscene acts and songs) of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS), 2023 into the matter. A suspected youth is also being interrogated and further details are awaited. 

