 MP: Man Throws Wife In Parvati River On Pretext Of Showing Flood Situation In Gwalior; Accused Held
MP: Man Throws Wife In Parvati River On Pretext Of Showing Flood Situation In Gwalior; Accused Held

MP: Man Throws Wife In Parvati River On Pretext Of Showing Flood Situation In Gwalior; Accused Held

The woman's son along with his accused father went to Bhitarwar police station and lodged a missing report.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
MP SHOCKER: Husband Allegedly Throws Wife In Parvati River On Pretext Of Showing Flood Situation In Gwalior; Accused Held | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly threw his wife in the Parvati river in Gwalior on September 12.  Later, he lodged a missing report in the police station and kept pretending as if he was searching for her. 

The deceased was identified as Savitribai, age 45, resident of ward number 5, Bhitarwar, wife of Dalveer Jatav, working in the PWD department in Bhitarwar. 

According to information received, Dalveer Jatav took his wife Savitribai to Parvati river on September 12 on pretext of showing her the flood situation, which had been exacerbated by heavy rains in the region. The husband took advantage of the overflowing river, and allegedly pushed her into it. 

Following this, he returned to his home alone and didn't disclose anything. Worried son along with his accused father went to Bhitarwar police station and lodged a missing report.

The accused husband along with his relatives made some efforts in a bid to find her.

The police also started searching for her immediately. Meanwhile, one of the acquaintances of Parvati reached the police station and informed that there had been a dispute going on between the couple over the illicit relationship of Dalveer with another woman. 

Noting this, the police took Dalveer to the police station and started an investigation. After two days, it was revealed in the probe that he had pushed his wife in the Parvati river to kill her. 

Body still missing!

The police have registered a case against him and arrested the accused. However, the police still searching for her body in the Parvati river which is yet to be found.

