Shocking! Asia's Soundproof Bridge On National Highway 44 'Damaged' Due To Heavy Rains; Structure Built At ₹960 Crore Cost | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A section of Asia's renowned soundproof bridge, located on National Highway 44 in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, has been damaged due to heavy rains. Cracks have appeared on multiple spots of the bridge, and some sections have broken. As a result, one side of the road has been closed for repair work.

The 29-kilometre-long bridge, constructed on Khawasa-Mohgaon stretch to connect Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, was built at a cost of ₹960 crore by a private company. The company guaranteed a good quality for at least 10 years, but now concerns are being raised after witnessing the damages.

FP Photo

NH 44 is longest highway in India

National Highway 44, the longest highway in India, stretches from Kashmir in the north to Kanyakumari in the south, covering 4,112 kilometres. The ‘soundproof’ bridge was built near the Pench Tiger Reserve, located between Seoni and Nagpur, to protect wildlife from the noise of passing vehicles.

The soundproof structure ensures that no vehicle noise reaches the ground below, helping to maintain peace for the wildlife in the surrounding dense forests. Additionally, 14 animal underpasses and light reducers were installed to facilitate safe animal movement.

FP Photo

Damage occurs within 5 years of construction

However, within just five years of its construction, the bridge couldn’t withstand the heavy rainfalls and started to deteriorate. National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials stated that repair work is being carried out swiftly, with panels are being replaced.

They also mentioned that regular maintenance of the bridge is done to ensure its safety. NH-44 plays a crucial role in connecting the northern and southern parts of the country, passing through seven major highways including NH-1A, NH-1, NH-2, NH-3, NH-75, NH-26, and NH-7, which together form India’s longest national highway.