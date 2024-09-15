VIDEO: Woman Performs ‘Dandavat Parikrama’ Through Mud In Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur; Aims To Draw Attention To Lack Of Roads, Drainage In Village | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking video has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, in which a woman can be seen performing ‘Dandavat Parikrama’ through mud, intending to draw the attention of negligent Sarpanch and other concerned officials, towards the condition of village during rains.

She began from her neighbourhood,Sukhakhar and ended the ritual at the Panwada Mata temple. After completing the ritual, she bowed her head in the temple and prayed for the wisdom of the sarpanch and secretary, hoping that the roads and drainage would soon be constructed.

#WATCH | MP: Sheopur Woman Performs ‘Dandavat Parikrama' Through Mud To Draw Sarpanch's Attention Towards Condition Of Village During Rains#MadhyaPradesh #mpnews pic.twitter.com/eqWoJJ84Em — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 15, 2024

Woman prayed for sarpanch’s wisdom

According to information, a tribal woman undertook a dandavat parikrama through the mud, aiming to draw attention to the lack of development and the need for roads and drainage in the village.

She went to the Panwada Mata temple, passing through the mud-filled streets of the village, and got completely covered in filth, with her clothes ruined by the mud. Passersby were shocked and confused by the incident. The woman said that she was doing so as no action was taken despite several complaints. This, she said, was her last effort to make people realise the severe lack of basic facilities in the village.

‘Names not added in Awas, Ladli Behna Yojna’

The woman also mentioned that neither her name nor others from the area were added to the housing or Ladli Bahna scheme. She accused the village secretary and sarpanch of deliberately excluding them from government programs.

According to her, the secretary, Atar Singh, has not carried out any development work in the panchayat, nor have they received any benefits. She pointed out that despite being a part of the Karahal panchayat, there are no toilets or housing facilities in their neighbourhood. She alleged that secretary Atar Singh runs the panchayat from his home and neglects the needs of the people.

She further warned that if the district administration does not take action, and if proper roads and water pipelines are not constructed in the area, the women and other villagers will gather and approach the district collector for further intervention.