MP September 15 Weather Update: Strong Rain System To Hit State From Today, Heavy Rainfall Expected In Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong weather system is set to become active in September, starting from Sunday. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is expected in the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, particularly in Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, and Sagar divisions over the next three days.

An orange alert has been issued for heavy rainfall on Sunday in Singrauli, Sidhi, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, and Maihar.

In Bhopal, one gate of the Kolar Dam was opened at 8 AM on Sunday. The dam in-charge, Harsha Jainwal, stated that due to continuous water inflow, the dam reached its full capacity.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain is also expected in Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, and Chhindwara. However, in the Indore-Ujjain divisions, the weather is likely to remain sunny, while in Bhopal, Gwalior, and Narmadapuram divisions, the weather will be a mix of clouds, sunshine, and light thunderstorms.

Weather expert Prakash Davle explained that a low-pressure area has developed over the Bay of Bengal and is moving towards Madhya Pradesh. This, along with an active monsoon trough and cyclonic circulation, is causing the heavy rain alert. Rainfall activity is expected to decrease in the state from September 18.

So far, 35 districts, including Bhopal and Gwalior, have already received between 100% to 195% of their seasonal rainfall. The state has recorded an average of 40.4 inches of rainfall this year. Sheopur has received the highest amount of rainfall, with 195% of its normal rainfall.

Mandla has seen the most rainfall, with 55.6 inches so far. Four districts—Sehore, Chhatarpur, Shajapur, and Shahdol—are nearing their full seasonal rainfall, with 96% to 100% of their expected rainfall already recorded. A few more rain spells will likely push them beyond 100%. Rewa district remains the lowest, with only 61.47% of its normal rainfall, equivalent to 24 inches so far.