 Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In I Sector, Naveen Nagar, GAD Chouraha & More; Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut Plan September 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In I Sector, Naveen Nagar, GAD Chouraha & More; Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In I Sector, Naveen Nagar, GAD Chouraha & More; Check Full List

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 07:51 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on September 15 to facilitate construction work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings

Area: I Sector, 24 Shed , Industrial area. and nearest area

Time: 10:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

FPJ Shorts
Terrifying VIDEO: Massive 7-Foot-Long Python Found Resting Inside Car Bonnet At Garage In UP's Prayagraj; Rescued
Terrifying VIDEO: Massive 7-Foot-Long Python Found Resting Inside Car Bonnet At Garage In UP's Prayagraj; Rescued
'You Think I Clean Toilets?': Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Reveals She Has Been Rejecting Bigg Boss Offers
'You Think I Clean Toilets?': Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Reveals She Has Been Rejecting Bigg Boss Offers
Noida Crime: 2 Arrested For Offering S*x To Gay Men And Recording Obscene Videos For Extortion; Watch VIDEO
Noida Crime: 2 Arrested For Offering S*x To Gay Men And Recording Obscene Videos For Extortion; Watch VIDEO
Video: Woman Crushed To Death By State-Run RTC Bus While Crossing Road In Hyderabad; Driver Booked
Video: Woman Crushed To Death By State-Run RTC Bus While Crossing Road In Hyderabad; Driver Booked

Area: Naveen Nagar, Saubhagya Nagar,Ekta puri, Seemra gate and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Karbala , GAD Chouraha, Lalghati Road and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Read Also
MP Sept 14 Weather Update: Heavy Rains To Resume From September 16, Flood Risk Looms In Eastern...
article-image

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ChatGPT: Alice Trips To Warren Of Words, Finds Diktats Of Queen Red, Big Brother

ChatGPT: Alice Trips To Warren Of Words, Finds Diktats Of Queen Red, Big Brother

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In I Sector, Naveen Nagar, GAD...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In I Sector, Naveen Nagar, GAD...

150 Students Given ‘Zero’ In B.Com Results At Gwalior’s Jiwaji University; 1000 Get...

150 Students Given ‘Zero’ In B.Com Results At Gwalior’s Jiwaji University; 1000 Get...

MP: Woman Arrested For Renting Bank Accounts Used In Online Scams

MP: Woman Arrested For Renting Bank Accounts Used In Online Scams

Port Blair Renamed; Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Calls It A Step To Break Colonial Mindset

Port Blair Renamed; Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Calls It A Step To Break Colonial Mindset