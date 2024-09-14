Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In I Sector, Naveen Nagar, GAD Chouraha & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on September 15 to facilitate construction work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings

Area: I Sector, 24 Shed , Industrial area. and nearest area

Time: 10:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area: Naveen Nagar, Saubhagya Nagar,Ekta puri, Seemra gate and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Karbala , GAD Chouraha, Lalghati Road and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.