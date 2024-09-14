 MP Sept 14 Weather Update: Heavy Rains To Resume From September 16, Flood Risk Looms In Eastern Districts
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Sept 14 Weather Update: Heavy Rains To Resume From September 16, Flood Risk Looms In Eastern Districts

MP Sept 14 Weather Update: Heavy Rains To Resume From September 16, Flood Risk Looms In Eastern Districts

The state has received above-average rainfall this monsoon season, with 40.4 inches of rain recorded as of Friday, surpassing the state's average of 37.3 inches.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to experience a renewed spell of heavy rains from September 16-17 due to the formation of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. Prior to this, a brief break in the heavy rainfall is expected for the next two days across the state.

The state has received above-average rainfall this monsoon season, with 40.4 inches of rain recorded as of Friday, surpassing the state's average of 37.3 inches. Mandla district leads with the highest rainfall at 55.61 inches, followed by Seoni at 53.39 inches. Sheopur has seen over 51 inches, while Bhopal is nearing that mark. Districts like Sagar, Niwari, Rajgarh, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, and Dindori have each recorded more than 47 inches of rainfall.

Read Also
Crazy Lover Sets Girlfriend’s Scooter Afire After She Blocks His Phone Number In Madhya Pradesh;...
article-image

So far, the monsoon has significantly contributed to the rainfall in 35 districts, including Bhopal and Gwalior, where 100-195% of the average seasonal rainfall has already been recorded. The state has received an average of 40.4 inches of rain, with Sheopur district leading with 195% of normal rainfall and Mandla registering the highest rainfall at 55.6 inches.

On September 14 and 15, sunny weather is expected in Bhopal, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, and surrounding areas, while light rain and thunderstorms are forecasted in Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, and other districts.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh CGPSC Transport Sub Inspector Recruitment Results To Be Out Soon!
Chhattisgarh CGPSC Transport Sub Inspector Recruitment Results To Be Out Soon!
Kolkata Blast VIDEO: Ragpicker Injured In Explosion At SN Banerjee Road; Investigation Underway
Kolkata Blast VIDEO: Ragpicker Injured In Explosion At SN Banerjee Road; Investigation Underway
Diljit Dosanjh Earned ₹234 Crore During Dil-Luminati Tour In US, Reveals Manager: 'Tickets Were Sold For ₹54 Lakh'
Diljit Dosanjh Earned ₹234 Crore During Dil-Luminati Tour In US, Reveals Manager: 'Tickets Were Sold For ₹54 Lakh'
RBI Reschedules Eid-e-Milad Holiday To September 18: Know Everything About It
RBI Reschedules Eid-e-Milad Holiday To September 18: Know Everything About It
Read Also
MP: 17 People Died; More than 600 People Rescued In Gwalior-Chambal Region Amid Flood
article-image

Heavy rainfall dominates eastern MP; floods triggered

Some districts, such as Sehore, Chhatarpur, Shajapur, and Shahdol, have recorded 96-100% of their expected rainfall. A couple of heavy downpours could push them beyond the 100% mark. Meanwhile, Rewa remains behind with only 61.47% of its normal rainfall (24 inches), but the upcoming rain system may help boost these numbers, especially in eastern MP, where heavy rainfall is forecast.

Earlier this week, heavy rains triggered floods in 15 districts, including Gwalior, with areas like Dabra and Sekra particularly hard-hit. The administration carried out rescue operations, evacuating over 400 people from flood-affected regions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Port Blair Renamed; Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Calls It A Step To Break Colonial Mindset

Port Blair Renamed; Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Calls It A Step To Break Colonial Mindset

MP Sept 14 Weather Update: Heavy Rains To Resume From September 16, Flood Risk Looms In Eastern...

MP Sept 14 Weather Update: Heavy Rains To Resume From September 16, Flood Risk Looms In Eastern...

'Rassi Jal Gayi Lekin': Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Slams Jitu Patwari's Bribe Comment On...

'Rassi Jal Gayi Lekin': Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Slams Jitu Patwari's Bribe Comment On...

Madhya Pradesh To Establish Justice Award In The Name Of Legendary King Vikramaditya

Madhya Pradesh To Establish Justice Award In The Name Of Legendary King Vikramaditya

Special Train Pune-Danapur Superfast Express For Festive Season; Gets Halt In Itarsi; Check Train...

Special Train Pune-Danapur Superfast Express For Festive Season; Gets Halt In Itarsi; Check Train...