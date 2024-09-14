MP Sept 14 Weather Update: Heavy Rains To Resume From September 16, Flood Risk Looms In Eastern Districts

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to experience a renewed spell of heavy rains from September 16-17 due to the formation of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. Prior to this, a brief break in the heavy rainfall is expected for the next two days across the state.

The state has received above-average rainfall this monsoon season, with 40.4 inches of rain recorded as of Friday, surpassing the state's average of 37.3 inches. Mandla district leads with the highest rainfall at 55.61 inches, followed by Seoni at 53.39 inches. Sheopur has seen over 51 inches, while Bhopal is nearing that mark. Districts like Sagar, Niwari, Rajgarh, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, and Dindori have each recorded more than 47 inches of rainfall.

So far, the monsoon has significantly contributed to the rainfall in 35 districts, including Bhopal and Gwalior, where 100-195% of the average seasonal rainfall has already been recorded. The state has received an average of 40.4 inches of rain, with Sheopur district leading with 195% of normal rainfall and Mandla registering the highest rainfall at 55.6 inches.

On September 14 and 15, sunny weather is expected in Bhopal, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, and surrounding areas, while light rain and thunderstorms are forecasted in Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, and other districts.

Heavy rainfall dominates eastern MP; floods triggered

Some districts, such as Sehore, Chhatarpur, Shajapur, and Shahdol, have recorded 96-100% of their expected rainfall. A couple of heavy downpours could push them beyond the 100% mark. Meanwhile, Rewa remains behind with only 61.47% of its normal rainfall (24 inches), but the upcoming rain system may help boost these numbers, especially in eastern MP, where heavy rainfall is forecast.

Earlier this week, heavy rains triggered floods in 15 districts, including Gwalior, with areas like Dabra and Sekra particularly hard-hit. The administration carried out rescue operations, evacuating over 400 people from flood-affected regions.