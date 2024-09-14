Crazy Lover Sets Girlfriend’s Scooter Afire After She Blocks His Phone Number In Madhya Pradesh; VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A crazy lover set fire to his girlfriend's scooter, along with six other vehicles, after she blocked his phone number in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The incident took place at Rajkamal Apartments in the Jiwaji University police station area, where the enraged lover ignited a fire in the apartment’s parking lot.

The entire event was captured on CCTV, showing the man arriving in a car, carrying a bottle of petrol, and setting the vehicles on fire. Among the seven destroyed vehicles was the scooter belonging to his girlfriend, who lives in the same apartment complex. The accused has been arrested by police.

Watch the CCTV here:-

#MadhyaPradesh | Man sets girlfriend's scooty afire after she blocks his number following a fight in Gwalior; 6 more two-wheelers parked nearby damaged#Gwalior pic.twitter.com/b34ybXbaP7 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 14, 2024

Read Also Shocker: MP Lodged 14 Cases Of Rape Daily Despite Death Penalty For Perpetrators

According to information, the accused is identified as Sanjay Kirar, a resident of the Gwalior city. During police interrogation, Kirar revealed that his girlfriend had blocked his number and was no longer communicating with him. Frustrated, he decided to "teach her a lesson" by targeting her scooter.

When he lit a fire in the basement to light her girlfriend's scooter, the fire took a fierce form and quickly spread, engulfing the other vehicles in the parking lot. Police used CCTV footage to track down and arrest Kirar. He has been presented before the court, and further investigation is underway.