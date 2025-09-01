Bhopal Municipal Corporation Under Fire For Concrete Work At Prempura Ghat | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Allegations have been levelled against Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) for carrying out unauthorised concrete construction at Bhoj Wetland, a Ramsar site, in Prempura area.

A formal complaint has been submitted to Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, claiming the activity violates Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 and the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

The complainant has demanded immediate suspension of the work and a technical committee inquiry, along with strict action against officials involved.

Bhoj Wetland has previously been at the centre of controversies involving encroachment and illegal construction, drawing attention from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Wetland rules flouted: Complaint

Bhoj Wetland is designated a Ramsar site of international importance and specific regulations have been notified by the Government of India to protect its ecosystem.

Under Section 4(2) of the Wetlands Rules, permanent construction, concrete structures, and pollution-causing activities are strictly prohibited in such areas.

However, on August 29 and 30, BMC reportedly carried out cement construction work, including civil structures and sand-stone mixing units, at Prempura ghat.

Only repair work: BMC chief

BMC Commissioner Harendra Narayan has denied allegations, stating the activity was not new construction, but repair of a dilapidated wall.

He said the work was necessary to prevent accidents during large gatherings, especially during Ganesh idol immersion, when heavy crowds assemble in the area.