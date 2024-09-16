 Major Concern: Every 4 Seconds, One Brain Stroke In India, Experts Blame Lack Of Awareness
To address this issue, the ISA has launched the Mission Brain Attack campaign, aimed at educating both the public and healthcare providers in rural and urban areas about brain stroke.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
Major Concern: Every 4 Seconds, One Brain Stroke In India, Experts Blame Lack Of Awareness | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In India, one person suffers a brain stroke every four seconds, yet public awareness remains alarmingly low. According to Dr Arvind Sharma, secretary of the Indian Stroke Association (ISA), even some general physicians and neurologists are not fully informed about the latest treatments for brain strokes.

To address this issue, the ISA has launched the Mission Brain Attack campaign, aimed at educating both the public and healthcare providers in rural and urban areas about brain stroke. Dr Nirmal Surya, president of ISA, emphasized the importance of the first 4.5 hours following a stroke, often referred to as the golden hours for treatment.

Addressing media, he explained that high blood pressure, high sugar levels, and cholesterol are the three main risk factors for strokes. He advised individuals with a family history of strokes, particularly those with these risk factors, to remain vigilant.

“Managing weight, controlling cholesterol, and quitting smoking and tobacco use are essential preventative measures,” Dr Surya added. He further noted that every minute, an average of three people experience paralysis due to a stroke.

Timely intervention within the first few hours—especially at a hospital equipped with a CT scan and a neurologist—can significantly improve a patient's chances of recovery. Paralysis, linked to stroke, is now the third leading cause of death globally.

Dr Arvind Sharma stated that Mission Brain Attack is India’s first nationwide campaign focusing on stroke prevention, awareness, management, care, and rehabilitation. Indore, which has shown great enthusiasm and support for the initiative, recently hosted a workshop organized by ISA. Approximately 200 doctors participated in the event, where they learned about the latest treatments and early warning signs of brain stroke.

