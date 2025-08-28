Kris Jenner Calls Her Facelift At Age 70 A 'Refresh': Says, 'I Might Keep Working Till 85'

Kris Jenner has once again proven why she’s the ultimate boss lady of Hollywood. After weeks of speculation about her youthful appearance at Lauren Sánchez’s bachelorette party, the 69-year-old momager finally revealed the truth: she recently underwent another facelift. In a candid interview with Vogue Arabia for their September cover, Jenner shared why she chose to refresh her look just before celebrating her milestone 70th birthday.

Why Kris Jenner chose another facelift

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch first had a facelift 15 years ago, but as she approached 70, she felt it was the right time for a “refresh.” The procedure was performed by renowned New York plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine, known for delivering subtle, natural-looking results.

“I wanted to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy,” Jenner explained. “Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself.” For her, cosmetic surgery isn’t about denying age but about embracing her own version of grace.

A family affair during surgery

As always, the Kardashian-Jenner family stood by her side. Kris revealed that her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner accompanied her in person, while Kim Kardashian stayed connected throughout the procedure via FaceTime. “It turned into a family affair,” Kris shared, adding that the support from her daughters made the experience more comforting.

Inspiring others to embrace self-confidence

Kris Jenner hopes her openness about surgery can inspire people dealing with insecurities. “Sharing these things can be helpful. I want others to know they don’t need to feel ashamed about making choices that help them feel better,” she said. Her decision echoes her past transparency, from filming her hip replacement surgery to openly discussing Botox and breast augmentations.

Kris Jenner’s cosmetic journey over the years

The reality TV star has always been upfront about her procedures. Back in 2015, she admitted to multiple breast surgeries, including revisions of her implants from the 1980s. She has long embraced Botox, and in 2018, she even documented her earlobe reduction surgery on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Her first facelift, performed by Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher, happened 15 years ago.

Redefining aging in Hollywood

As Kris Jenner prepares to celebrate her 70th birthday, she says she feels healthier and happier than ever. “I don’t know what 70 is supposed to feel like, but I feel great,” she told Vogue Arabia. Looking ahead, she has no plans of slowing down. “My mom worked until she was 82, maybe I’ll work until 85,” she joked.