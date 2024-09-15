 Hit & Run: Speeding Car Hits Two Youth, Drag One Of Them For 20 Metres In Bhopal; Other One Critical
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
Hit & Run: Speeding Car Hits Two Youth, Drag One Of Them For 20 Metres In Bhopal; Other One Critical | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic hit-and-run case has been reported in the Jahangirabad area of Bhopal. Two friends were hit by a speeding car, and one of them was dragged for about 20 metres, after which the driver fled the scene. The incident occurred near Lily Talkies early Sunday morning around 4 am. 

One person reportedly died on the spot, while the other was seriously injured and has been admitted to Hamidia Hospital. The police have stated that CCTV footage from the area will be examined to identify the driver responsible for the accident.

Three friends went out for tea

According to information, the deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Farid Qureshi, a resident of the Jinsi area in Bhopal, who worked as a labourer. On the night of the accident, Farid was out with his friends Shamim and Sohail for tea. After having tea in the Qazi Camp area, the three friends were returning home around 4 am.

Deceased survived by wife and one-month-old child

As they stopped near Lily Talkies, Farid and Sohail halted for a bit near a roadside. At that same time, a speeding car struck both of them, trapping them under the car’s bumper. Farid was dragged for about 20 metres and died instantly. The car’s driver fled the scene after the accident.

Farid had been married for a year-and-a-half and had a one-month-old daughter.

