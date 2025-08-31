Tragic! Dog Mauls 10-Year-Old In Bhopal, 5 Cases In 48 Hours | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy was mauled by stray dogs in Pebble Bay Phase-1 Colony, Bagmugalia, late Friday night, adding to a disturbing series of similar attacks in the city.

This attack is part of a worrisome trend, as five separate cases of stray dog bites on children have been reported in just 48 hours.

The child was playing outside his home when two stray dogs suddenly attacked him, biting his legs. A nearby watchman managed to scare the dogs away, preventing further injury. The boy was quickly rushed to a private hospital and is now said to be out of danger. CCTV footage of the attack has gone viral, stirring outrage among local residents.

Locals are accusing the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) of not taking proper action. While dog-catching teams are deployed regularly, residents claim that animal rights groups often obstruct these operations, preventing officials from removing dangerous dogs. “People who stop the civic body’s efforts should be held accountable,” said one local resident. Despite multiple complaints, the violent dogs involved in these attacks remain at large.

Ashoka Garden incident

Another alarming attack occurred outside a hospital on Ashoka Garden’s 80-Feet Road, where an eight-year-old boy was bitten while his family was visiting a patient. Despite urgent medical attention at the hospital, the stray dog responsible was not captured by the next day, with civic staff citing protests from “pet lovers.”

Attacks surge

On Saturday, a child sitting on a motorcycle was attacked near a vegetable shop on Ayodhya Bypass while his father was shopping. In separate incidents in the Old City, a 12-year-old boy was bitten while walking with friends in Sindhi Colony, and another child riding a bicycle near Islami Gate was also attacked.

BMC response

BMC officials said that their dog-catching efforts are being hindered by protests from animal welfare groups, which complicates the situation. Despite the mounting pressure from residents, there has been no significant change in the city's approach to dealing with the stray dog menace.