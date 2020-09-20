Coronavirus in Indore: 36-yr-old pregnant doctor tests positive again, was recovered two months ago

Indore: Strange are the ways of Covid. Absolutely. Patients can't be rest assured that once stung by the deadly virus, they won't be affected again. A case of Covid reccurrence has come to fore in the city when a 36-year-old doctor tested COVID-19 positive again. Earlier, she was afflicted by the disease two-and-a-half months ago.

She's a doctor with ESIC Hospital and is pregnant as well.

She had tested positive on June 19 with the disease and successfully recovered after treatment of 14 days. Much to her shock, she was again tested positive on September 19.

“Yes, she was tested positive again. She was involved in treatment of patients as continuously visiting hospitals and might be possible that tested positive again due to the same. She is stable and getting treatment at home,” her family members said.