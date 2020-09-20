Coronavirus in Indore: 'Reconciliation' increased recovery rate by 9 percent in four days

Indore: While the city has been seeing a peak of COVID-19 cases, the recovery rate of patients has also increased ‘surprisingly’ by 9 percent in four days. Reason behind the sudden increase in recovery rate is not because a large number of patients discharged in four days but due to the ‘Reconciliation’.

The Health Department has added as many as 2228 patients in total number of discharged patients after reconciliation i.e. number of patients added in list after getting the data from hospital late.

On September 15, total 12068 patients were discharged and the total number of positive patients was 17940 with 67.27 recovery rate.

But, from September 16, the health department started adding patients in the discharged list after reconciliation as 852 added on September 16, 740 added on September 17, 335 added on September 18, and 301 on September 19.

After this, the total number of discharged patients increased to 14964 with total positive patients 19518 and recovery rate of 76.67 percent.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said that they will serve notices to the hospitals which are not providing details of discharged patients on time.

Earlier, the department had added over 60 deaths from May and June as reconciliation in the month of July.