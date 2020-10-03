Coronavirus in Indore: 280 cops including 18 TIs infected in district

Indore: Around 280 policemen in the district were infected with coronavirus infection so far. Whether it is while arresting criminals or lodging FIRs at police stations, the police personnel have to be very vigilant these days. Surprisingly, about 18 police station-in-charge level officers have also been infected in the recent past and many of them were discharged from the hospital after successful treatment. At many police stations, there is a separate place for receiving complaints or lodging FIR. The people can register their complaints without entering the police station.

The incidents of infection was more in the Khajrana area compared to other parts of the city and many policemen including then Khajrana police station in charge were tested positive. Due to coronavirus spread in the area, Khajrana police station officials made arrangements to ensure that no outsider directly entered the police station. The complainants have to give information to the duty police officer sitting inside through the two way communication machine fitted there. The policeman can take complaints from the people by maintaining zero contact.

Moreover, the police station staff has also arranged for a sanitiser for the complainants there. In case of registering a FIR, the police allow the complainant to enter the police station after using sanitiser and mask.

Lasudia police station is another police station where more than a dozen policemen including police station in charge were infected with Covid-19. The policemen are still scared of the spread of infection here. A separate space was arranged for taking complaints. Also, there is a separate space at Vijay Nagar police station for registering FIR. To avoid direct contact from the complainant, the policemen take complaint through a window.