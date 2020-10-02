Indore: Adopt an animal, bailout 'gasping' zoo post-lockdown

Indore: Lockdown has taught us many lessons giving us new experiences, essentially increasing our bonds with people, nature and all our surroundings. Having experienced and understood the importance of caring for biodiversity, adoption drive at city zoo is picking up pace.
Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalay having suffered loss of Rs 2.5 crore due to lockdown and has not been able to pick up much as yet. To help with expenses of animals, city zoo is now promoting adoption of animals.
The revised rates for adoption of animals have been computed. City zoo is home to more than 57 animal species and around 628 specimens.
“Man has realized importance of the Wildlife Conservation for the perpetuity of humankind,” city zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav said.
Wildlife conservation is important for two reasons; first for the survival of mankind and second that we do not have a right to stop evolutionary processes and destroy all those species which have evolved and came on earth much before evolution of mankind.
Following is a guide to adoption of zoo inmates with the revised cost. Animals can be adopted for a couple of days or for a year.
To motivate people to adopt, city zoo will put up a board with the name of adopter in front of the enclosure.
Birds: three groups of 24 species for adoption
Indore city zoo has 24 species of birds that reside in its premises. From solo to a large group, the birds are different number in every species. In case of birds, the entire or solo, whatever is available is generally adopted as whole.
Out of the 24 species, you can adopt any of the following 11 species for Rs 10,000 per year. Species are: Alexendrin Parakeet; Budgerigar; Plumheaded parakeet; Cockateil; Sandgrouse; Golden Phesant; Silver Phesant; Lady Amherst; Rose Ringed; Sarus Crane; and Emu. The same can be adopted for Rs 5,000 for 6 months and Rs 3,000 for 3 months.
Another 11 species of slightly larger birds is formed including Pekin Ducks; Fisher Lovebirds; Peach Faced Love birds; Peafowl white; Eurasian Eagle Owl; Barn Owl; Egyptian vulture; Red Lorry; Painted Stork; Oriental White Ibis; and Rosy Pelicans. Any one of the species from this group can be adopted for Rs 15,000 yearly, Rs 10,000 for 6 months and Rs 5,000 for 3 months.
The largest bird Ostrich and mysterious Black/Mute Swan can be adopted for Rs 75,000 per year. Quarterly cost for the same is Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000 for 6 months.
Reptiles: 6 species & 40 specimens
In case of reptiles, per specimen can be adopted. Indian Rock Python and Indian Flapshell can be adopted for Rs 10,000 per year.
Indian Star Tortoise can be adopted for Rs 20,000 per year. Ghariyals and Indian monitor lizard can be adopted for Rs 30,000 per year.
Mugger Crocodile can be adopted for Rs 50,000 per year.
Herbivores: 5 small & 2 mega
In herbivores, city zoo has 7 species, out which, 5 are small and 2 are mega. A Chinkara can be adopted for Rs 20,000 per year.
Spotted deer and black buck can be adopted for Rs 30,000 per year. Nil Gai or blue bull can be adopted for Rs 50,000 per year. Sambar deer can be adopted for Rs 75,000 per year.
In mega herbivores, city zoo has 6 hippopotamus and 2 elephants. A hippo can be adopted for Rs 1,00,000 per year and an elephant can be adopted for Rs 2,00,000 per year.
Four species of Wildcats in the house
City zoo has gained fame for successful breeding of wildcats and having the highest population of them in the country. There are four species of wildcats and 20 specimens.
Bengal tiger and Asiatic lion can be adopted for Rs 2,00,000 per year. A leopard can be adopted for Rs 1,50,000 per year. A jungle cat can be adopted for Rs 50,000 per year
Family of scavengers
The dog family or scavengers are 23 in number in city zoo. There are four species and any specimen from either can be adopted for Rs 50,000 per year.
The four species are: Indian Wolf, Striped Hyena, Indian Jackal and Indian Fox
The fun notorious friends
Among other animals who are known to be closest to humans and popular for their notorious behaviour, city zoo has 6 omnivorous mammals.
Hanuman Langoor and Macaque rhesus can be adopted for Rs 15,000 per year. Racoon can be adopted for Rs 30,000 per year.
Palm Civet and Marmoset (also known as pocket monkey) can be adopted for Rs 50,000 per year. A sloth bear can be adopted for Rs 1,00,000 per year.
