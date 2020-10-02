Indore: Adopt an animal, bailout 'gasping' zoo post-lockdown

Indore: Lockdown has taught us many lessons giving us new experiences, essentially increasing our bonds with people, nature and all our surroundings. Having experienced and understood the importance of caring for biodiversity, adoption drive at city zoo is picking up pace.

Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalay having suffered loss of Rs 2.5 crore due to lockdown and has not been able to pick up much as yet. To help with expenses of animals, city zoo is now promoting adoption of animals.

The revised rates for adoption of animals have been computed. City zoo is home to more than 57 animal species and around 628 specimens.

“Man has realized importance of the Wildlife Conservation for the perpetuity of humankind,” city zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav said.

Wildlife conservation is important for two reasons; first for the survival of mankind and second that we do not have a right to stop evolutionary processes and destroy all those species which have evolved and came on earth much before evolution of mankind.

Following is a guide to adoption of zoo inmates with the revised cost. Animals can be adopted for a couple of days or for a year.

To motivate people to adopt, city zoo will put up a board with the name of adopter in front of the enclosure.