Unlock 5.0 in Indore: Operation of the Gwalior-Indore Intercity train resumes

Indore: With the onset of Unlock-5, the operation of Gwalior-Indore-Gwalior resumed from Saturday.

Jhansi division started the operation of the Gwalior-Indore-Gwalior Intercity train that departed from Gwalior on Friday and reached the city on Saturday morning.

The railway board had stopped the operation of trains in March, in view of

the corona virus infection. Rail services are being gradually restored after the lockdown is over. Initially, only few trains with specific conditions are allowed to operate.

According to official information, from Gwalior to Indore and further to Ratlam, the train will run on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 7:30 pm. From Indore, it will be functional on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It will pass through Shivpuri, Guna, Ruthiai, Biowra, Maxi, Ujjain, Dewas, Indore, Fatehabad and Ratlam.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued new coronavirus Unlock 5.0 guidelines, allowing opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones.

In these guidelines, which came into effect from October 1, 2020, the process of re-opening of activities has been extended further. The new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments, the MHA said.

As per the new guidelines, there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.